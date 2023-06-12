NEW YORK (PIX11) – Three years after the murder of George Floyd, musicians are bringing attention to his death and the injustices against Black Americans in a choral piece called “A Knee on the Neck.”

Kenneth Overton is one of the soloists in the New York premiere.

“This piece needed to be heard by more people, it needed to be experienced not just by Black people but by all people in America,” said Overton. “It’s unfortunate that when we were rehearsing it there were more names to be added to the unfortunate list. In the piece, we talk about Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Emmet Till and unfortunately for this piece, we have to add AJ Owens.”

Presented by the New York Choral Society and Orchestra, “A Knee on the Neck” recounts acts of violence and serves as a call for justice and resolve — taking the conversation to the stage in an impactful way. Written by Black composer Adolphus Hailstork, with poetry by historian Herbert Martin, the word of this premiere is spreading the message in the classical world.

Cierra Byrd is one of the soloists who echoes the cries of a mother, similar to the cries heard by Floyd during his agonizing death.

“I’m a mother telling her son like these are the rules, this is the way things work in the world. You need to obey what I’m saying because I don’t know how much I can protect you once you go out into the world,” said Byrd.

She also said it’s an honor to deliver this message before a classical audience.

“The classical world is predominantly a white space and that comes with certain attitudes and ideal. So, to be able to sing about this publicly, openly and to have such a world-renowned stage to do it on is just very important for all of us,” said Byrd.

“A Knee on the Neck” features more than 120 voices joined by four soloists backed by a 62-piece orchestra. It will be performed on Tuesday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m. at David Geffen Hall, located at 10 Lincoln Center Plaza.