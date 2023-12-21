METUCHEN, N.J. (PIX11) — It’s the Winter Solstice, and these shoppers aren’t here to burn daylight.

Just days out from Christmas, they have gifts to buy for the people on their list, or, for themselves, like Marlene Perez-Santalla, who’s taking home a pair of new boots from longtime Westfield small business, Sole. “When you make a purchase at a mom-and-pop store, they’re very excited,” she said.

There are plenty of things you can get at the mall, but some shoppers will tell you, there are other things you can’t.

“The connection,” said Leison Hinostroza of Woodbridge. “You make a personal connection with the store owner and everybody around.”

“I prefer the personal touch of a personal setting, honestly,” said shopper Lisa Pelletreau.

From Westfield to Metuchen, stores are in the thick of the last-minute gift rush. Some customers say they find shopping locally is quicker and easier than going to the big stores.

“Not for nothing, you go to the mall and all the stores are so packed, there’s so many people, it’s hard to get one-on-one help and it’s completely different when you’re in a smaller store,” said Heather Hinostroza.

Jewelry, the hottest running shoes, and bath bombs are just some of what Metuchen’s downtown stores offer.

Alexander Breton grew up in Manhattan, shopping at the locally-owned stores in Washington Heights.

“It was always mom-and-pop,” said Breton. “I kind of stayed to that, something I’m also teaching my son.”

“You can eat, you can shop, you can talk to people who’ve been here the last 35 years,” said Liz Davis, owner of Metuchen boutique store Rose and Root. Each customer brings her joy, and she hopes her guests get that feeling in return. “There’s a different experience, especially in the holiday season.”