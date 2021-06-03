‘A badge of honor’: De Blasio accepts comparison to Big Bird

NEW YORK — Learning a lesson at the end of the show is a part of every episode of “Sesame Street” and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appears to have learned to accept a nickname given to him at the end of his second term as mayor.

De Blasio was asked about his favorite and least favorite nicknames he’d been called during his time as mayor during his press conference Thursday. The mayor said he initially resented being compared to the “Sesame Street” character Big Bird but eventually grew to like it.

Vaccines. Crush. #COVID. Between January and June we drove new cases down a whopping 95%. Join us at City Hall for more. https://t.co/vsiijlX6Hn — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 3, 2021

“I did not in recent years love Big Bird but it does have historical resonance. People called me that way back when in high school. He’s a positive character, he’s one of the better ‘Sesame Street’ characters.”

De Blasio affirmed his love of the yellow-feathered giant on Twitter later in the day.

Big Bird is a vertically gifted, empathetic leader who dedicates his life to teaching kids and learning himself. To be compared to him is a badge of honor. https://t.co/VOHRGH7I03 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 3, 2021

“Big Bird is a vertically gifted, empathetic leader who dedicates his life to teaching kids and learning himself,” de Blasio wrote. “To be compared to him is a badge of honor.

De Blasio is believed to be the tallest mayor in New York City’s modern history, standing at 6-feet 5-inches.