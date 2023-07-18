NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) — A family had to save themselves from drowning after a flash flood wiped out the basement wall of their home, pulling some of the family members, including a baby, underwater.

They were one of five families affected by the inundation that left work crews still pumping water from at least a half-dozen buildings, including parts of the Middlesex County Family Courthouse, well into the evening on Tuesday.

The sudden rain event happened late in the morning.

“I went under the water to see if I could save my brother,” Mia Sequeria, a middle schooler who was at home with her family when the skies opened up, said that within a matter of minutes, the street in front of the building where they live was at least chest deep in water. It flooded their first-floor apartment and damaged the space beneath it far worse. “I was swallowing all that dirty water,” she added.

The effects of the flooding had compromised the foundation and basement of the Sequerias’ home.

“The pressure [of the floodwaters] busted the basement wall inward,” said Eric MacPhee, the manager of three homes on Drift Street, including the one where the Sequeria Family lives.

“When the tenants were evacuating, they got swept in what [was] kind of down, like a whirlpool effect.”

Sequeria then continued the firsthand account.

“I was grabbing myself in,” she said, “because [the water] was pushing me. My cousin had the strength to save my baby brother. He was just drowning. He was trying to kick.”

The baby, named Levi Sequria, according to his father, was taken to the hospital for treatment for water in his lungs. It was all the result of a cloudburst that witnesses said lasted 15 to 20 minutes and flooded Drift Street.

“I was luckily not in my car when it happened,’ Ron Hondo said about the flash flood that submerged his sports sedan.

Still, as the rainstorm subsided, smartphone video from the scene showed his car floating away before most of it ended up underwater.

Another car owner who’d parked in the flooded block of Drift Street, between New and Welton Streets, said the waters buffeted the cars like toy boats in a bathtub.

“This is a one-way,” she said about the street that requires cars to drive and park eastward. Her car ended up facing west. “It got turned around” by the powerful floodwaters, she said. “The hazard [lights] were on. The trunk was opened.”

She said she suspected that her car was a total loss.