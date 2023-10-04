BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – The death of a 6-month-old girl in the Bronx last year was deemed a homicide by police on Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to an apartment on Calhoun Avenue in the Throggs Neck section of the Bronx on April 3, 2022. They found Dalilah Crespo unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub, authorities said.

The baby girl was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. Police on Wednesday said they had no additional details surrounding the death. The city medical examiner’s office did not respond to PIX11’s request for the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing, a spokesperson for the NYPD said.

