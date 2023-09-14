NEW YORK (PIX11) – More subway windows were damaged in a vandalism spree on the W line than originally thought, according to the MTA.

Officials said 97 windows were smashed during a 29-hour time period. The damage is estimated to cost around $500,000.

Service was suspended for much of the day Wednesday while crews replaced the shattered windows. There have been no arrests, but New York City Transit President Richard Davey said he expects the vandals to be caught quickly.

The W line resumed limited subway service for the Wednesday evening commute.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.