QUEENS (PIX11) — A 93-year-old woman has died after a fire broke out inside a Queens building on Friday, officials said.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the second floor of a building located at 98-01101st Avenue around 1:35 p.m., according to fire officials. Around 120 firefighters responded to the scene where thick, heavy smoke filled the air.

First responders discovered the 93-year-old victim and transported her to Jamaica Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what started the fire, and the investigation remains ongoing.

