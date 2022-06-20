EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot and eight others were injured during a gathering in East Harlem early Monday morning, police said.

The barrage of bullets rang out around 12:40 a.m. on the footpath along the FDR Driver near the Madison Avenue Bridge in East Harlem. Police found five people shot on the path. Another four people showed up at a hospital by private means, according to police.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. His identity has not been released by the police.

Authorities described the surviving victims as two women and six men. They ranged in age from 21 to 42 years old.

Investigators believe the victims were at a large gathering or barbecue when shots rang out. No arrests have been made, however, a gun was recovered at the scene.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and police officials held a briefing on the shooting early Monday. The motive and the number of shooters remained unclear.

“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe. And while we’re making some headway against violence we have a lot of work to do, but we need help alongside the entire criminal justice system,” Sewell said.

A gun that was recovered at the scene of a shooting in East Harlem that left a man dead and eight others injured on June 20, 2022. (credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).