NEW YORK — Nearly 20 years after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the impacts are still being felt.

Thousands of people were exposed to toxic substances in the aftermath, and many have gone on to develop significant illnesses, including cancer.

The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund aims to make sure they get the help they deserve, but it can’t be done unless people sign up.

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) has been fighting for years to get compensation for victims, families and survivors.

In 2019, she reintroduced the “Never Forget the Heroes Act” to make sure the VCF stays funded for years to come and everyone impacted will be able to “get the health care they so rightly deserved.”

“This program is there to help,” Maloney told PIX11 News.

The deadline to apply for the Victim Compensation Fund is on July 29, according to Rep. Maloney.

Maloney urged anyone exposed to sign up. Even those who were exposed, but not sick, should sign up as illnesses may develop later on.

Visit the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund website for more information and to sign up.