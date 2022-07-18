NEW YORK (AP) — A group of Sept. 11 victims’ family members who have long accused Saudi Arabia of aiding the terrorists who carried out the attacks are condemning former President Donald Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed LIV golf tour at his New Jersey course later this month.

In a letter to Trump on Sunday, family members said they felt “extreme pain, frustration and anger” as a result of Trump’s decision to host the controversial Saudi-sponsored league.

Requests for comment were sent to representatives for Trump. A LIV Golf representative said they believe “golf is a force for good around the world.”