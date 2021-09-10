9/11 commemoration: Road closures around NYC

FILE – Flowers are placed at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York on September 11, 2020, as the US commemorates the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — As New Yorkers gather to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 20 years ago on 9/11, streets around the city will be closed.

The NYPD released a list of closures on Friday. `

For the 9/11 Memorial:

Areas bound by Barclay Street on the North Rector Street on the South Broadway on the East West Street on the West (All Inclusive)

Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue

Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue

West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue

South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street

Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3 rd Place

Place 3 rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street

Place between Battery Place and Little West Street Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place

For the FDNY 9/11 Memorial:

Riverside Drive between 96th Street and 110th Street

For the 9/11 Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral:

Areas bounded by 54th Street on the North 48th Street on the South 6th Avenue on the West and Madison Avenue on the East (All Inclusive)