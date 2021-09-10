9/11 commemoration: Road closures around NYC

NEW YORK — As New Yorkers gather to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives 20 years ago on 9/11, streets around the city will be closed.
The NYPD released a list of closures on Friday.
For the 9/11 Memorial:
- Areas bound by Barclay Street on the North Rector Street on the South Broadway on the East West Street on the West (All Inclusive)
- Liberty Street between West Street and South End Avenue
- Albany Street between West Street and South End Avenue
- West Thames Street between West Street and South End Avenue
- South End Avenue between Liberty Street and West Thames Street
- Battery Place between West Thames Street and 3rd Place
- 3rd Place between Battery Place and Little West Street
- Little West Street between 3rd Place and Battery Place
For the FDNY 9/11 Memorial:
- Riverside Drive between 96th Street and 110th Street
For the 9/11 Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral:
- Areas bounded by 54th Street on the North 48th Street on the South 6th Avenue on the West and Madison Avenue on the East (All Inclusive)