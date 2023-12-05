MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – The MTA is encouraging New York City drivers to take other forms of transportation amid a Gridlock Alert that started on Tuesday and will last through Friday.

Around 72,000 to 110,000 drivers are expected to take mass transit on the gridlock days, the agency said. The subway has a capacity for 2 million more people than it normally carries, according to the MTA.

“Subway service is the best it’s been in 10 years,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

Upcoming gridlock days in New York City include Dec. 12-15.

