LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An after-school trip to a deli in Brooklyn nearly turned deadly for a 7-year-old girl who was grazed by a stray bullet on Monday, police said.

The little girl and her 28-year-old mom were at the corner of Surf Avenue and West 30th Street when they heard gunshots around 3 p.m., officials said. They rushed home to their apartment, and it wasn’t until a few hours later that the girl told her mom that her stomach hurt. The girl was taken to a hospital, where officials determined she’d been grazed by a bullet.

About an hour after the shooting unfolded in Brooklyn, Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell held a news conference in the Bronx and touted new anti-gun violence teams hitting the streets in New York City’s most crime-ridden neighborhoods.

“They’re going after and finding the relatively small number of criminals responsible for the vast amount of violence,” Sewell said of the new Neighborhood Safety Teams.

The unit launched last week, but more teams were deployed Monday with the goal of getting illegal guns off city streets. Just this past weekend, there were more than 20 shootings, according to city data.

While the goal of the Neighborhood Safety Teams is similar to a controversial plainclothes anti-crime unit that was disbanded, officials say the some-500 officers underwent more rigorous training in de-escalation techniques with the goal of making arrests without violating civil rights.

“The failures of the past — stopping anyone based on their ethnicity or zip code, where they have lived — we’re not doing that, we’re not going to allow that to happen,” Adams said.

However, critics like Molly Griffard, with the Legal Aid Society, said training cannot erase decades of institutionalized inequality in policing.

“Training alone is not enough to overcome this culture and long history of lack of discipline and impunity for misconduct,” she said.

The mayor and police commissioner say they disagree and are already seeing results from the new safety teams. Within the past six days, 10 illegal guns have been removed from the streets and 31 arrests have been made. Adams said 60% of those arrested were alleged repeat offenders.