7-year-old boy dies after fire breaks out at Manhattan apartment building

fatal fire in upper manhattan

Firefighters respond to a deadly fire in Upper Manhattan on Oct. 30, 2021. (Credit: Citizen App)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A 7-year-old boy died early Saturday morning following a fire at his Upper Manhattan apartment building, police said.

Emergency responders were called to the building on West 178th Street, near Broadway in Upper Manhattan, around 1:30 a.m. Flames tore through the basement and first floor of the building, police said.

Robert Resto, who lived in the building, was found with severe body trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

A 54-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The city Fire Marshall will determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation remained ongoing Saturday morning, police said.

