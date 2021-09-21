‘Extremely limited’ No. 7 subway service resumes between Queens, Manhattan after signal malfunction

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK — Limited No. 7 subway service resumed between Queens and Manhattan Tuesday morning after it was suspended in both directions at the peak of rush hour, the MTA said.

According to the transit agency, a signal malfunction near the Grand Central-42nd Street station was the cause of the major service interruption.

The transit agency originally said No. 7 service was running in two sections, with most trains in Queens running solely between the Flushing-Main Street and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

However, just after 9 a.m., the MTA said they had restored “extremely limited service” between Queens and Manhattan.

Riders were advised to expect major delays in both directions as only one train was allowed to use the tunnel between the two boroughs in each direction at a time.

No. 7 express service continued to be completely suspended.

Alternate routes

For service between Queens and Manhattan, riders were advised to take the E, F, M, N, R or W lines. Transfer points include E, F, M and R trains at the 74th Street-Broadway station, N and W service at the Queensboro Plaza station, F and M trains at the 5th Avenue station, and E, N, R, and W trains at Times Square-42nd Street in Manhattan.

The Long Island Rail Road was also allowing MetroCard and OMNY users to board at no additional cost at the Main Street, Woodside and Penn Station stops, the MTA said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Remembering the victims and helping survivors 4 years after Hurricane Maria

New claims in NYC restaurant brawl over vaccine proof

UN General Assembly traffic is back, and not just on the east side

Restaurants consider hiring security as some customers resist vaccine mandate

NYC gridlock alert: Road closures as UN General Assembly returns

Meet the first Mexican woman in leading Broadway role

More Manhattan

Queens Videos

Free clothes, school supplies handed out at Queens community event

COBA president: Union was not informed about NYC's emergency Rikers relief plan

Queens hostage situation ends with NYPD officer’s husband in custody after shootout: police

Fire creates chaos, concern at Queens hospital

Queens restaurants need help after Ida

Flood damage still impacting Queens community as cleanup continues

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter