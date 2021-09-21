NEW YORK — Limited No. 7 subway service resumed between Queens and Manhattan Tuesday morning after it was suspended in both directions at the peak of rush hour, the MTA said.

According to the transit agency, a signal malfunction near the Grand Central-42nd Street station was the cause of the major service interruption.

The transit agency originally said No. 7 service was running in two sections, with most trains in Queens running solely between the Flushing-Main Street and Hunters Point Avenue stations.

However, just after 9 a.m., the MTA said they had restored “extremely limited service” between Queens and Manhattan.

… and this will cause delays in both directions while trains wait for clearance to move into the tunnel.



7 express service continues to be suspended.



Please use E/F/M/R/N/W trains if possible. — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) September 21, 2021

Riders were advised to expect major delays in both directions as only one train was allowed to use the tunnel between the two boroughs in each direction at a time.

No. 7 express service continued to be completely suspended.

Alternate routes

For service between Queens and Manhattan, riders were advised to take the E, F, M, N, R or W lines. Transfer points include E, F, M and R trains at the 74th Street-Broadway station, N and W service at the Queensboro Plaza station, F and M trains at the 5th Avenue station, and E, N, R, and W trains at Times Square-42nd Street in Manhattan.

The Long Island Rail Road was also allowing MetroCard and OMNY users to board at no additional cost at the Main Street, Woodside and Penn Station stops, the MTA said.

Alternatives

For service between Queens and Manhattan, take E/F/M/N/R/W trains. Transfer points include:

-74 St-Broadway (E/F/M/R)

-Queensboro Plaza (N/W)

-5 Av (F/M)

-Times Sq-42 St (E/N/R/W) — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) September 21, 2021