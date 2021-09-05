In this image taken from video provided by Scott Smith, a fast-moving tornado is seen in the distance through a windshield just before the toll booth for the Burlington Bristol Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Burlington, N.J. (Scott Smith via AP)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — The National Weather Service said seven tornados tore through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey during Wednesday night’s storm.

Forecasters said surveys of storm damage indicated that the EF-3 with estimated peak wind speeds of 150 mph touched down in Harrisonville in Gloucester County and traveled more than 12 1/2 miles, damaging homes in two subdivisions, destroying barns and toppling silos at a commercial farm and dairy.

An EF-2 with winds up to 130 mph traveled eight miles from Fort Washington to Horsham in Pennsylvania damaged or destroyed roofs of homes and high school and university buildings, killing a woman when a tree fell on her home.

Another EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph traveled nearly 6.1 miles From East Nottingham Township to Oxford Chester County in Pennsylvania, according to the NWS.

Three EF-1 tornados were reported in the New Jersey-Pennsylvania area as well. One traveled 4.4 miles from Doylestown to Buckingham Township in Pennsylvania. Another traveled 1.7 miles in Upper Makefield Township in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and a third traveled 2.8 miles from Burlington County in NJ to Bristol in Bucks County.

An EF-0 tornado was also reported in West Windsor Township in Mercer County with 75mph winds.