7 puppies found dead on NJ highway, officials search for answers

Seven dead puppies were found on a highway onramp in Cumberland County, New Jersey Wednesday morning, police said Friday.

Officials received a call from a driver that discovered the animals on the State Route 55 southbound entrance ramp.

Vineland Police officers and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene and collected the animals.

The puppies were estimated to be about three to four weeks old.

Officials said they believe the person or persons responsible for leaving the digs would have traveled east toward Vineland on Sherman Avenue and entered the highway at the entrance where the puppies were found.

“Someone in the community is aware that an individual had a litter of puppies that suddenly disappeared,” said Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, pleading for the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. Visconti of the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office at 856-451-4449 or Officer J. Ramos of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4444, or submit tips anonymously at CCPO.TIPS