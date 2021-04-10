7 puppies found dead on NJ highway, officials search for answers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape

filephoto file photo police tape

Seven dead puppies were found on a highway onramp in Cumberland County, New Jersey Wednesday morning, police said Friday.

Officials received a call from a driver that discovered the animals on the State Route 55 southbound entrance ramp.

Vineland Police officers and members of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene and collected the animals.

The puppies were estimated to be about three to four weeks old.

Officials said they believe the person or persons responsible for leaving the digs would have traveled east toward Vineland on Sherman Avenue and entered the highway at the entrance where the puppies were found.

“Someone in the community is aware that an individual had a litter of puppies that suddenly disappeared,” said Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae, pleading for the public’s assistance in identifying the person responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer E. Visconti of the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office at 856-451-4449 or Officer J. Ramos of the Vineland Police Department at 856-691-4444, or submit tips anonymously at CCPO.TIPS

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

7-year-old boy killed when fire tears through Newark townhouse: officials

Paterson breaks ground on city's 1st playground to accommodate children with autism

Bisons to start season in New Jersey

Why are COVID cases on the rise in NJ?

Vaccinations are on the rise -- and so are cases

7-year-old boy killed in Newark house fire: officials

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter