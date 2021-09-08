7 injured in Bronx car crash; video shows overturned car

Citizen App video shows an overturned car in a Bronx intersection. Several people were injured, according to the FDNY (Citizen App).

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — At least seven people were injured in a car crash in the Bronx Wednesday, according to officials.

An FDNY spokesperson told PIX11 three of the seven injured individuals were taken to local hospitals, but could not comment on their conditions.

The department responded to the scene at E. Fordham Road and E. Kingsbridge Road at around 4:20 p.m.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows an overturned vehicle in the intersection.

