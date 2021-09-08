7 injured in Bronx car crash; video shows overturned car

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Citizen App video shows an overturned car in a Bronx intersection. Several people were injured, according to the FDNY (Citizen App).

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — At least seven people were injured in a car crash in the Bronx Wednesday, according to officials.

An FDNY spokesperson told PIX11 three of the seven injured individuals were taken to local hospitals, but could not comment on their conditions.

The department responded to the scene at E. Fordham Road and E. Kingsbridge Road at around 4:20 p.m.

Video posted to the Citizen App shows an overturned vehicle in the intersection.

Vehicle Overturned, Three Pedestrians Struck by Vehicle @CitizenAppE Fordham Rd & E Kingsbridge Rd 4:20:58 PM EDT

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Lawmakers demand immediate repairs for Bronx NYCHA senior center

Deadly Bronx shootout: Family says man was unarmed; surveillance video says different

Man fatally shot after firing at off-duty NYPD officers in the Bronx

AOC helps hand out 1,500 backpacks to students in the Bronx

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter