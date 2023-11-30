MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – Seven protesters were arrested Wednesday night during a Pro-Palestinian rally near the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, according to the NYPD.

Out of the seven arrested, five are facing misdemeanor charges, one is facing a felony charge and one is a juvenile, police said. Police didn’t confirm what they were charged with.

Several protests calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war have caused disruptions across New York City. A protest organized by Jewish peace activists shut down traffic on the Manhattan Bridge last Sunday.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also briefly disrupted the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.