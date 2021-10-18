65 NYPD officers guilty of misconduct during George Floyd protests, CCRB finds

A protester is arrested on Fifth Avenue by NYPD officers during a march on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Manhattan.

NEW YORK — Dozens of NYPD officers should be disciplined for their acts during the Black Lives Matter protests after George Floyd’s death, the police department’s oversight agency ruled Monday.

The Civilian Complaint Review Board recommended the highest level of discipline against 37 officers and less severe discipline against another 28 officers. More officers could be guilty, but the CCRB was unable to investigate more than a third of complaints because they couldn’t identify the officers; many failed to follow protocol during the protests and covered their names and shields.

“After fully investigating over a hundred cases, the CCRB continues its commitment to investigating, and when necessary, prosecuting the officers responsible for committing misconduct against New Yorkers during last year’s Black Lives Matter protests,” CCRB Chair Fred Davie said. “The APU is prepared to move forward with trials for the 37 officers who have received the highest level of disciplinary recommendations, as soon as the NYPD serves officers.”

After the protests, people said they’d suffered broken arms, a fractured eye socket, a concussion, nerve damage and deep lacerations because of the actions of NYPD officers.

Mayor Bill de Blasio defended officers during the protests.

