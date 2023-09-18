QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery in Queens on Friday.

The suspect approached the victim on Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside around 3 p.m. and fired a gun at the ground, police said.

The suspect then stole $60,000 in cash from the victim, according to police, and escaped the scene on a scooter with a second person.

No injuries were reported.

