Boy fatally wounded in Brooklyn is 6th teen shot in 3 days across NYC: police

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

NEW YORK — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in a Brooklyn drive-by late Wednesday night, becoming at least the sixth teenage victim of gun violence across New York City in just three days, according to the NYPD.

Police responded around 10:40 p.m. to reports of someone shot near Foster Avenue and East 80th Street, in the Canarsie neighborhood, officials said.

The teen, who has yet to be identified, was found inside a gray Infiniti sedan with a gunshot wound to his torso, authorities said.

EMS rushed the young victim to a nearby hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. No arrests had been made, as of early Thursday morning.

16-year-old fatally shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
Police on the scene after 16-year-old Jaden Turnage was fatally shot in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Sept. 29, 2021, according to the NYPD. (Citizen App)

The teen is the latest in a tragic string of young gunfire victims across the city.

Just hours earlier, also in Brooklyn, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest and killed on a Bedford-Stuyvesant street, police said.

Less than 24 hours earlier, in the same neighborhood, a 17-year-old boy was struck in the chest Tuesday night, potentially by a stray bullet, authorities said.

He told officers he heard shots and suddenly felt pain around 9:30 p.m. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Hours earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, a 16-year-old was was shot and killed in broad daylight outside an East new York NYCHA complex, officials said.

A day before that, a 14-year-old boy was wounded in the ankle, possibly by a stray bullet, while walking in the Wakefield section of the Bronx on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Teen shot in leg in Harlem
EMS taking a 16-year-old boy into an ambulance after he was shot in the leg in Harlem on Monday night, Sept. 27, 2021, police said. (Citizen App)

The boy had reportedly just left a deli and was walking back to his school when he was shot.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Later that same day, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg in Harlem after a verbal argument with the unknown gunman, the NYPD said at the time.

The teen was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and was expected to survive.

No arrests had been made in any of the shootings, as of early Thursday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

