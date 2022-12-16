NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City.

The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn collided at the intersection of Norman and Manhattan avenues, officials said.

Four officers — two in each car — were taken to an area hospital in stable condition after complaining of pain, authorities said.

A little over an hour later, two officers in a patrol car near Featherbed Lane and 174th Street in the Bronx spotted a BMW with license plates that didn’t match, police said. When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver took off, officials said.

The officers followed the fleeing driver onto the Major Deegan Expressway, authorities said. During the pursuit, the BMW spun out and hit the police vehicle, then the driver fled once again, police said.

First responders brought those two officers to a local hospital after they reported pain. Specific conditions for the officers were not provided.

The driver of the BMW remained at large Friday morning.

