NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is home to more top bars than any other city in the world, according to a new list.

Six New York City bars are ranked in the new World’s 50 Best Bars list for 2022, including two in the top ten. All six bars ranked among the top 50 are located in Manhattan.

NYC bars included in The World’s 50 Best Bars list:

Three more New York City bars were featured in the top 100, including Bar Goto (No. 83), Mace (No. 93) and The Dead Rabbit (No. 96).

Barcelona’s Paradiso was named the world’s best bar in the 2022 list. Bars in London, New York, Barcelona, Mexico City, Paris and Cartagena rounded out the top ten. Read the full list on the World’s 50 Best Bars website.

The rankings were revealed at an awards ceremony in Barcelona on Tuesday.

The annual rankings are determined by voting from The World’s 50 Best Bars Academy, which includes 650 “drinks experts, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world,” according to its website.

The Academy also ranked North America’s 50 Best Bars for 2022.