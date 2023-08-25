THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Six people were injured after a fire broke out at a five-story apartment building in the Bronx early Friday, the FDNY said.

Fire officials said they received a call right after midnight for reports of a fire at 1345 Southern Blvd. The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said four firefighters and two civilians were injured in the fire. The civilians were treated on the scene while the firefighters were transported to local hospitals, fire officials said.

The fire was put under control within an hour of fire crews arriving, the FDNY said.