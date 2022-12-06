NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five women filed a lawsuit against Bill Cosby in New York on Monday under the state’s Adult Survivors Act, which created a one-year window for adult sexual assault survivors to press charges, regardless of when the crime happened.

Cosby had been behind bars after he was found guilty of drugging and molesting a woman, but his conviction was vacated. Now Lili Bernard, Eden Tirl, Jewel Gittens, Jennifer Thompson and Cindra Ladd are suing him in civil court.

Bernard, who appeared on “The Cosby Show,” alleged in the complaint that Coby sexually assaulted, drugged and raped her. She previously sued Cosby over an alleged 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

“I am grateful to New York State to be able to stand with my fellow survivors as we support each other in our quest for justice,” Bernard said. “I also encourage all other survivors to stand up and have their voices heard. Collectively, by holding our abusers accountable for their actions, we can set an example for future generations and make this world a safer place.”

In Monday’s complaint, Tirl alleged that Cosby falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted her when she was on the beloved show. Gittens also alleged Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her. Thompson said Cosby helped her get a role on the show, then sexually assaulted her. Ladd also alleged that Cosby drugged and raped her.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt called the lawsuit “frivolous” and denied the allegations in a statement to CNN.

“As we have always stated and now America see [sic] that this isn’t about justice for victims of alleged sexual assault but it’s ALL ABOUT MONEY,” he wrote in a statement. “We believe that the courts as well as the court of public opinion will follow the rules of law and relieve Mr. Cosby of these alleged accusations. Mr. Cosby continues to vehemently deny all allegation [sic] waged against him and looks forward to defending himself in court.”

