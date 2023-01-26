NEW YORK (PIX11) — The chilly winter weather shouldn’t put a stop to fun things to do in New York City. There are classic winter activities like sledding, visiting a museum, or catching a movie — but the city is also chock full of unique activities to take part in.

Ice skate at Industry City

IC Ice Rink at Industry City is an iconic winter experience that can double up as a shopping trip thanks to its local shops and eateries. The rink is uncovered but heated so be sure to dress appropriately. IC Ice Rink also features an event, “Ice Skate Under the Stars,” where skaters can warm up by the fire pits with festive cocktails from IC’s Brewers + Distillers.

Standard ice skating tickets are $15 per person, with skate rentals costing $10 per person. Tickets for “Ice Skating Under the Stars” are $20.

Cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate

There’s something special about having a nice, rich cup of hot chocolate on a cold day. While hot chocolate can be subjective (marshmallows or whipped cream?), here are some spots to try around New York City:

Bumper cars at Byrant Park

Bump friends or foes on The Rink at Bryant Park. The bumper cars are available to enjoy from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Tickets start at $20 per person.

Play with cats at a cat cafe

Get out of the cold and try a cat cafe like Koneko on the Lower East Side. Koneko means kitten in Japanese, and the cafe is New York’s first Japanese cat cafe.

Other locations filled with just as sweet kittens are Meow Parlour on the Lower East Side and Brooklyn Cat Cafe in Brooklyn Heights.

Tip: Reservations are recommended for all of these locations.

Visit Chinatown Fair Arcade

The Chinatown Fair is an arcade on Mott Street in Lower Manhattan. It first opened in 1944 and has been a staple for people of all ages. It closed down in 2011 and recently reopened with a bevy of new games to try out while keeping its old-school favorites like Neo-Geo, Ms. Pac-Man, Guitar Hero, and AC/DC pinball.