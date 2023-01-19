NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.

The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26.

Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at:

Smokes For Less on Plank Road in Newburgh;

Stop and Shop on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead;

Lexington Avenue News in Manhattan;

7-Eleven on Mill Road in Hewlett; and

Kings Park Stationers on Indian Head Road in Kings Park.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app. The winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26. The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Check your numbers for these recent drawings in NY, NJ: