YONKERS (PIX11) — Five people were shot in two separate but related incidents in Yonkers Saturday night, police said.

The first shooting occurred near 139 Locust Hill Avenue just after 9 p.m. Officers responding to the scene found two victims, who were taken to the hospital in stable condition, officials said.

Three people were shot in the second incident near 43 School Street at around 11 p.m., police said. The victims were taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

More information will be posted when it’s available.