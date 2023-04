At least five people were injured when a car crashed into a building in the Bronx, FDNY officials said on April 12, 2023 (Credit: Citizen App)

Bronx, NY (PIX11) – Five people were injured in the Bronx after a car crashed into an Auto Part store on 1570 Webster Avenue near Claremont Parkway and Belmont Street.

Four of the five people sustained minor injuries and one was in critical condition, FDNY officials said.

