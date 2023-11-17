THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – Five people were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx early Friday morning, according to the FDNY.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m., fire officials said. Over 100 firefighters are at the scene to fight the fire, according to authorities.

Fire officials said one person is critically injured, one has life-threatening injuries, two people have non-life-threatening injuries and one has minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.