BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Five people were injured after a car jumped a curb in Brooklyn Sunday, running them over, according to the NYPD.

It happened just before midnight. A BMW was driving westbound on Halsey Street in Bed-Stuy when it jumped the curb and hit the pedestrians, according to authorities.

The 20-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the BMW stayed at the scene, police said.

The NYPD hasn’t confirmed if she will be facing charges.

