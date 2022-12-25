NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five pediatric flu deaths have been reported in New York so far for the 2022-2023 influenza season, health officials with the state said Friday.

The latest numbers are for the week ending Dec. 17. There were no pediatric flu deaths in the 2020-2021 flu season and two deaths in the 2021-2022 flu season, according to the Health Department. The 2019-2020 flu season saw 14 pediatric flu deaths.

The flu season kicked off earlier than usual this year, health officials have said. It normally starts in December or January, but this one began early in November.

The number of weekly cases did fall in the week ending Dec. 17, according to state data. Cases appear to have peaked in the week ending Dec. 10.

Flu has been reported in each county in New York. Influenza has been considered geographically widespread in the state for 11 consecutive weeks.