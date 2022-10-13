NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured late Wednesday in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities.

The 33-year-old man, whose name was not released with charges pending early Thursday, allegedly kidnapped a woman believed to be either his girlfriend or ex-girlfriend at knifepoint around 10:30 p.m. in Suffolk County, police sources told PIX11 News.

The woman managed to text her son, who in turn called 911, the sources said. Suffolk County police located the vehicle the man was driving, and followed both on the ground and via helicopter as he eventually crossed into New York City, according to police sources.

After Suffolk County police had alerted their city counterparts to the situation and the driver exited the Belt Parkway into Brooklyn, the NYPD joined in the pursuit, authorities said. Two NYPD patrol cars boxed in the alleged abductor’s vehicle near 86th Street and 12th Avenue in Dyker Heights, causing what a department spokesperson described as a “fender bender.” Cops then took the driver into custody.

Three NYPD officers were injured in the collision, while another two were hurt arresting the suspect, authorities said, describing all of the injuries as minor. After he was taken into custody, the driver was also brought to an area hospital for treatment of a cut to his face, officials said. No injuries were reported to the woman found in the vehicle, who was cleared by police to head back to Long Island.

Any potential charges stemming from the alleged abduction would be filed in Suffolk County, while the man would face traffic-related infractions in New York City, officials said.