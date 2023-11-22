NEW YORK (PIX11) – For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances, all while ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of them all, Santa Claus.

Millions of spectators in New York City and viewers nationwide have experienced the magic of the parade. However, there have been a few mishaps along the way.

Here are some notable mishaps that have happened within the past 50 years.

Superman is not made of steel

“Faster than a speeding bullet. More powerful than a locomotive. Able to leap tall buildings at a single bound … It’s Superman, a strange visitor from another planet who came to Earth with powers and abilities far beyond those of mortal men.”

This was not the case in 1985 when Superman “The Man of Steel,” lost an arm during the parade.

Do not worry though, somehow Superman still flew with only one arm.

Barney causes havoc

In 1994, Barney the dinosaur from “Barney and Friends” had an unfortunate ending when winds caused a rip in the balloon. In one video, you can hear spectators screaming as the balloon handlers struggle to hold onto the massive inflatable.

But Barney was not the only ballon to leave spectators terrified.

Cat in the Hat sends woman to the ER

Strong winds caused Dr. Seuss’ character to strike a lamppost during the 1997 Thanksgiving parade. Kathleen Caronna, of Manhattan, was rushed to a hospital where she was in a coma for 24 days, according to the New York Times.

Since the late 1990s, all giant character balloons have been tethered to heavy-duty vehicles in addition to having 80-100 handlers, according to Orlando Veras, the senior director for external communications at Macy’s.

“Safety is our number one priority,” Veras told PIX11 News. “For several decades, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has enhanced elements of its annual march, adding multiple layers of safety and training requirements to ensure the best experience for its participants and spectators.”

Keith Haring balloon hits broadcast booth

In 2008, millions of people watched as Al Roker and Meredith Vieira were hit by a Keith Haring balloon when it crashed right into the broadcast booth. There were no injuries or damage reported.

The Nutcracker cracks a ballon handler

Fierce winds made it difficult for handlers to control the iconic symbol of Christmas in 2019, according to the Daily News.

In one video, you can see the balloon giving its handlers a tough time as they struggle to keep it under control. One brave balloon handler was hit and fell to the ground along the parade route.

No injuries were reported.

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off at 8:30 a.m. near Central Park West and West 77th Street and ends at the Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.