NEW YORK (PIX11) — While New York City is a low-risk area for earthquakes, a few have hit the five boroughs in the last 20 years.

On Tuesday, a magnitude 1.7 earthquake struck Astoria, Queens, according to the United States Geological Survey. Residents in Roosevelt Island reported the sound of explosions around 6 a.m.

Here are five more earthquakes that have hit New York City in recent years:

Long Island City, Queens

A magnitude 0.9 earthquake hit Long Island City, Queens, on June 25, 2019, at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Long Island City, Queens

On Dec. 12, 2004, a magnitude 0.6 earthquake shook Long Island City, Queens, at a depth of 5.6 kilometers (3.4 miles), according to the USGS. Then a few days later, a magnitude 0.7 earthquake hit Long Island City, Queens on Dec. 15, 2004.

Gramercy Park, Manhattan

A magnitude 0.8 earthquake rocked Gramercy Park, Manhattan at a depth of 4.7 kilometers (2.9 miles) on Dec. 12, 2004, according to the USGS.

Manhattan

Some New Yorkers may recall the 2.6-magnitude earthquake that hit on Oct. 27, 2001. At a depth of 5.3 kilometers (3.2 miles), it was one of the more powerful earthquakes to strike New York City.

East Harlem, Manhattan

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake shook East Harlem, Manhattan on Jan. 17, 2001, at a depth of 0.3 kilometers (0.18 miles), according to USGS.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.