5 arrested in illegal nightclub sting: sheriff’s office

NEW YORK — Five people were arrested Friday night after another sting of an illegal nightclub in the city.

Deputy Sheriffs observed about 40 people trying to enter a residence on Harrison Street at 11 p.m. Friday, as it was operating as an illegal bottle club which the sheriff’s office had enforced against before. They made entry and found at least 123 people already inside drinking alcohol, smoking pot and not wearing masks.

Kurt David, 30, the host of the club, was arrested, as well as bartender Samira Said, DJs Kazutoshi Sakuma and Alberto Mammarella and employee Nicolas Mora, who was found in possession of two dozen individually wrapped 3.5 gram packages of marijuana.

Sheriffs also saw a 17-year-old, visibly intoxicated, fall down a flight of stairs. Upon questioning he stated to deputy sheriffs that he had consumed alcoholic beverages that he purchased at the party. Deputies requested an ambulance and transported him to a hospital.

The defendants were issued desk appearance tickets and released from sheriff’s custody.

David was charged with unlawfully dealing with children and selling alcohol to underage customers as well as violation of emergency COVID-19 orders and failure to protect health and safety. The other four charged were brought up on violation of emergency orders and failure to protect health and safety charges.