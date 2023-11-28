NEW YORK (PIX11) – As we head into the winter there are no signs of cooling for the New York City rental market.

Prices are at scorching highs heading into 2024, new data from Zumper shows. The median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York City for 2023 was $4,300 – a 13% increase compared to 2022.

While other major cities throughout the U.S. are seeing a month-over-month decrease of 0.4 percent, cities on the East Coast like Boston, Jersey City, and New York City continue to defy the odds. The case also remains the same for major cities on the West Coast in California, where median rents for a one-bedroom increased or stayed the same.

“We’re seeing most major markets settle into their new resting heart rates,” Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades said. “Miami, for example, is more expensive than pre-pandemic but it’s no longer seeing steep hikes month after month.”

In its latest data, Zumper found only a handful of cities had a decrease in their median rents for a one-bedroom in 2023.

Average rent in San Francisco dropped by a fraction of a percent, while the cost in Washington D.C., San Diego, and San Jose decreased by 1 percent or more. All four cities still managed to stay on the top 10 list for the highest median price for a one-bedroom.

The Zumper National Rent Report analyzes data from over 1 million active rental listings across the country. The data is then aggregated monthly to calculate the median asking rents for the top 100 cities.

Of the 100 cities on Zumper’s list, 11 experienced a flat month-over-month rental cost for a one-bedroom unit and 20 cities experienced an increase. Additionally, buying a home is more expensive than renting, nationwide data suggests.

The cities with the highest median rents for a one-bedroom for 2023 are: City Price New York, NY $4,300 Jersey City, NJ $3,090 Boston, MA $2,990 San Francisco, CA $2,970 Miami, FL $2,600 San Jose, CA $2,480 San Diego, CA $2,400 Los Angeles, CA $2,380 Washington D.C. $2,330 Arlington VA $2,270