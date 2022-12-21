Ten bricks of cocaine were found in a duffel bag at JFK Airport on Dec. 10, 2022. (Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – About 24 pounds of cocaine was discovered inside an abandoned duffel bag at John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The cocaine was found in a bag that arrived at JFK Airport on an airplane from Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Dec. 10, authorities said.

A police dog alerted Customs and Border Protection officers of the bag, which was left over among the checked-in luggage on the airplane.

Officers X-rayed the bag and soon realized it contained ten bricks of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $400,000, authorities said.

The cocaine was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

“[U.S. Customs and Border Protection] stands steadfast and determined in keeping these deadly drugs out of our neighborhoods and potentially killing our family, friends, and neighbors,” said Francis Russo, director of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s New York Field Operations.