NEW YORK (PIX11) — A group of armed crooks robbed six stores and a food cart across Brooklyn and Queens over five days, swiping more than $20,000 in total plus merchandise, police said late Saturday in a public appeal for tips.

In each of the seven incidents spanning Feb. 17 and Feb. 21, between two and four robbers demanded money, with six of the hold-ups committed at gunpoint, according to authorities.

All told, the group has stolen over $20,000 cash, plus cellphones and dozens of packs of cigarettes, officials said.

According to police, the incidents took place:

Around 2 a.m. Feb. 17, when three robbers stole $4,000 and a man’s wallet at a grocery store on Meserole Street near Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn.

Around 2:05 a.m. Feb. 17, when three robbers stole $2,500 from a deli on Graham Avenue near Scholes Street in Brooklyn.

Around 9:15 p.m. Feb. 19, when four robbers stole $4,000 and cellphones at a business on Union Turnpike near Springfield Boulevard in Queens.

Around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 19, when four robbers stole $2,400 and a cellphone at a restaurant on Springfield Boulevard near 64th Avenue in Queens.

Around 4:45 a.m. Feb. 21, when three robbers stole $5,310 and five packs of cigarettes at a deli on Bedford Avenue near North Seventh Street in Brooklyn.

Around 5 a.m. Feb. 21, when two robbers stole $400 from a food cart stationed near Bedford Avenue and North Seventh Street in Brooklyn.

Around 5:05 a.m. Feb. 21, when three robbers stole $2,000 and 50 packs of cigarettes from a gas station on Meeker Avenue near McGuinness Boulevard in Brooklyn.

No injuries were reported in any of the robberies, authorities said.

The group was seen fleeing the first incident in a gray Kia Optima, officials said.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspects from the fourth incident, asking for information from anyone who recognizes them. They are described as men believed to be in their 20s, ranging in height from 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).