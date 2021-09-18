4 shot when hail of bullets erupts on Brooklyn street: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Four people were shot in Brooklyn early Saturday morning after a barrage of bullets rang out, police said.

The NYPD received a 911 call and two ShotSpotter activations near 1440 Utica Ave. in East Flatbush around 3:25 a.m. The 911 caller reported a woman had been shot, and the two ShotSpotter notifications reported five and 12 shots had been fired, respectively.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds and a 25-year-old woman who was shot in the torso, police said. They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Investigators later determined two additional victims were involved in the shooting but had fled the scene, according to police.

A 28-year-old man was found at a gas station on Kings Highway with gunshot wounds to the torso and butt. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

The fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by private means. He was listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his legs, authorities said.

No arrests had been made, as of Saturday morning.

