BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two people, including a 75-year-old woman, were critically injured when their vehicle overturned in a seven-car collision on the Belt Parkway on Saturday night, authorities said.

The pileup started when the driver of an Infinity lost control and sideswiped a Mercedes near Knapp Street in Brooklyn at around 9:40 p.m., police said.

The Mercedes was then hit by a Hyundai, which overturned into oncoming traffic on the opposite side of the Belt Parkway, police said. A Honda then struck the overturned vehicle.

A man and a 75-year-old woman in the Honda suffered severe head and body injuries and were taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Three other cars crashed into each other trying to avoid the Hyundai and Honda. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

The Infinity driver fled the scene on foot and remained at large, police said.

On Sunday morning, two people were critically injured in another 7-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway, officials said. The incident happened at around 4:40 a.m. at the 48th Street exit in Queens, according to the FDNY.

“I saw everything happen. I was shocked, too. Tried to save my life and my passenger, too,” said a man who saw the Queens crash.

Five people were injured and another refused medical attention, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Mira Wassef is a digital reporter who has covered news and sports in the New York City area for more than a decade. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.