BOREUM HILL, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Police are searching for four people wanted for allegedly stealing over $16,000 worth of products from a lululemon in Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Police said the group allegedly went into the store on 166 Smith St. on Dec. 12 around 10:30 a.m.

The group allegedly fled the store in a gray Chevy Malibu sedan that traveled eastbound on Wyckoff Street, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the first person as a man around 5’9″. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black pants, a black ski mask and black sneakers, according to authorities.

The second person is described by police as a man around 5’7″. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, brown pants, white sneakers and a white surgical mask.

Police describe the third person as being around 5’4″. They were last seen wearing a white hooded sweater with colorful letters on the front, white pants, white sneakers and a white surgical mask.

The fourth person is described by police as a woman around 5’3″. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, brown pants, black shoes and a blue surgical mask, according to authorities.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.