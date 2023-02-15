NEW YORK (PIX11) — The residents of four NYCHA developments in New York City are voting on how to use a $500,000 grant. The money must be used for developing green space at their NYCHA development.

When Jeanette Salcedo became the tenant president at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx last year, she was determined to bring resources to the next generation of resident leaders. She now has the support to make her vision happen.

The Castle Hill Houses are getting $500,000 from the Fund for Public Housing, which received a grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust. In total, $3.2 million over three years will go toward creating green space at four NYCHA developments.

The NYCHA developments include the Marlboro Houses and Roosevelt Houses in Brooklyn and the Castle Hill Houses and Patterson Houses in the Bronx.

Salcedo is on a mission to get every resident to speak up. She is taking ideas right now on their Instagram and Twitter pages. The only requirements are you have to live at the development and be over 5 years old. Final project ideas will be decided this summer, and construction starts after that.

If you want to submit your ideas for what you want at the Castle Hill Houses, the deadline is March 3.