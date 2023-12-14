NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police are searching for four men accused in a string of robberies at stores in Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

Police said the group allegedly stole from grocery stores, delis and smoke shops at least nine times. In all nine incidents, from late October to as recent as this week, the four men made off with cash or products, according to authorities.

The group is accused of stealing at least $5,165 in cash and products, police said.

At least three employees were injured during the robberies, according to authorities. One had a cut on their hand and two were punched multiple times in the head, police said.

The latest incident happened at a smoke shop on West 23rd Street, where the group is accused of distracting an employee to jump over the store counter to steal $300 worth of merchandise, according to authorities. Police said when the employee tried to stop the robbery, the men grabbed and threatened him with a metal pole.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

