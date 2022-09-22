NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four retired FDNY members have died of 9/11-related illnesses in the span of a week, pushing the tragic overall figure past 300, according to department officials.

The cluster of deaths, which began on Sept. 16, highlights the lingering toll of that day more than 21 years ago.

Former firefighter William Hughes, who worked at Ladder 123 in Brooklyn prior to his retirement in 2005, passed away on Sept. 16, officials said. He served the city for 22 years following his appointment in 1983, receiving a unit citation in 1996.

Retired firefighter Gregg Lawrence died the next day, officials said. Lawrence had been retired for less than six months following a 23-year career that last saw him stationed with Battalion 51 in Queens.

Former Battalion Chief Joseph McKie, most recently of Battalion 41 in Brooklyn, passed on Sunday, according to officials. His 31-year career, spanning 1988 to 2019, saw him receive unit citations in 1993 and 1998.

Late Battalion Chief Stephen Geraghty, served for 41 distinguished years, from 1980 to his retirement in 2021, according to the FDNY. His brother, fellow Battalion Chief Ed Geraghty, was among those killed on 9/11.

Just last week, the FDNY added the names of 37 members who died of 9/11-related illnesses to its memorial wall, then raising the number who had died of such diseases to 299. Those deaths are in addition to the 343 department members lost on 9/11.