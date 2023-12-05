FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) – Police have identified the four family members who were killed in a stabbing in Queens, according to the NYPD.

Police said 11-year-old Miklia James, 12-year-old Rojean Davis, 44-year-old Suzette Taylor-Davis and Richmond Davis, believed to be in his 30s, were all discovered in a home on Beach 22nd Street in Far Rockaway on Sunday. They were found after police received a frantic 911 call from a woman saying her cousin was killing members of her family.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Courtney Gordon, leaving the home with luggage. Gordon allegedly lunged at the officers with a kitchen knife, stabbing them both, according to authorities.

An officer opened fire, killing Gordon, police said. Gordon allegedly set a small fire inside the home where the stabbings happened.

A 61-year-old woman who was also injured in the stabbings remains in critical condition in the hospital, according to authorities.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.