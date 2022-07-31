NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four people died of heat exposure during New York City’s lengthy heat wave, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed on Sunday.

The cause of death for all four people was hyperthermia due to environmental heat exposure, officials said. One of the four also suffered from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Hypertensive cardiovascular disease and pulmonary emphysema were contributing conditions in the first of the four deaths. Officials have not shared additional identifying information on the four victims.

The confirmation of the four heat-related deaths comes as New York City gears up for another potential heat wave. After wet weather on Monday, heat and humidity are expected to return on Tuesday.

As temperatures rise to dangerous levels, so do the risks for heat-related illnesses and death.

“Your body is in such a stressed-out mode. It starts to prioritize the most important organs. It starts closing off the blood vessels from your fingertips and your nose, all the peripheral circulatory system,” Dr. Eugene Vortsman of Northwell Health told PIX11 News.