NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City was allocated $4 billion for child care over the next four years, something Mayor Eric Adams said is “a win” for families in the five boroughs.

“Raising a family in New York City shouldn’t be hard, so we are making things a little easier,” he said.

Adams was joined Friday by New York City Department of Education Chancellor David Banks, other elected officials and parents to celebrate the endowment from the state. In addition to the billions going to child care in the city, Gov. Kathy Hochul also authorized new tax incentives to increase child care seats in New York City.

“We are grateful for Governor Hochul for her support for New York City’s youngest children,” Banks said. “This tremendous increase in funding will make it possible for thousands of working families to provide their children with the high-quality care they need, and the high-quality care they deserve.”