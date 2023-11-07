STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for four bandits who allegedly stole thousands of dollars in merchandise from a Staten Island business last month.

The burglary occurred on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. when four assailants smashed the front window of Nina’s Beauty Salon, at 91 Victory Blvd., according to the NYPD. Once inside, the bandits stole approximately $4,504 in store merchandise, police said.

No injuries were reported during the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

